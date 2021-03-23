DUBAI, March 23 (APP): Pakistan day was observed in the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai and the Consul General of Pakistan Ahmed Amjad Ali hoisted the national flag.

Messages of the President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.

The Consul General felicitated the Pakistani Community in UAE and recalled the struggle and sacrifices of the Muslims of the sub-continent under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

“It was on this day in 1940 that Pakistan Resolution was adopted. Through this resolution, the Muslims of the subcontinent expressed unwavering resolve to carve out a separate homeland for themselves wherein they could lead their lives in peace and harmony. Today we pay tribute to our forefathers for their struggles and sacrifices in the creation of our homeland”, said the Consul General.

Appreciating the role and contribution of overseas Pakistanis, the Consul General said that almost 1.6 million Pakistanis live in UAE, making them the second largest expatriate community outside Pakistan. They have contributed immensely through their dedication, hard work, and commitment to the development of Pakistan and of the UAE.

“I assure all Pakistanis living in Dubai and the Northern Emirates that the Government of Pakistan fully recognizes the potential and important role being played by Pakistani Diaspora in the development and progress of Pakistan. Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai will continue to work for the betterment of our community and keep the flag flying high of our beloved country”, said Ahmed Amjad Ali.

“On this occasion of Pakistan Day, I would also like to thank our generous hosts, the United Arab Emirates, with whom we enjoy time-tested brotherly relations”, he added.