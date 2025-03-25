Pakistan Day celebrated with verve at Pakistani embassy; US reaffirms ‘strong and enduring’ partnership

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, Mar 25 (APP):: Over 300 people, including U.S. administration officials, diplomats, representatives of think tanks, members of the Pakistani-American community and of civil society, participated in a spirited Pakistan Day commemoration held at the Pakistani embassy on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, reaffirmed his country’s unwavering commitment to the spirit of Lahore Resolution.

“Pakistan’s journey has been one of perseverance and resilience,” he said. Over seven and a half decades, we have not only endured but thrived, contributing to global peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts.

“Despite regional challenges, economic pressures, and security threats, Pakistan has repeatedly bounced back stronger,” Ambassador Sheikh added.

Highlighting Pakistan’s youthful population, growing tech sector, and untapped mineral resources as key drivers of future prosperity, he underscored the important role of the Pakistani diaspora, who serve as a vital bridge between the two nations. “They are our permanent ambassadors, strengthening the bond between Pakistan and the United States.”

“As we celebrate our National Day, I encourage Pakistani-Americans to continue playing their vital role in shaping a positive narrative of Pakistan, fostering connections, and contributing to the development of both the United States, their homeland, and Pakistan, their motherland,” the Ambassador said.

The event emphasized the deep Pakistan-U.S. relationship, with appreciation extended to American partners, particularly President Donald Trump, for recognizing Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts, according to an embassy press release.

In his remarks, Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to a strong and enduring partnership with Pakistan. He highlighted the decades-long collaboration between the two nations in security, economic growth, and people-to-people ties.

“Over the past 77 years, the United States and Pakistan have partnered to address some of the world’s most critical challenges, helping to improve the lives of Americans and Pakistanis alike,” said Meyer. “Our partnership has spanned economic, security, educational, and cultural ties, and we are poised to continue growing this bond.”

Meyer emphasized the shared commitment of both nations to global security, pointing to their continued cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts and Pakistan’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. “From New York to Islamabad to Washington, our cooperation flourishes, and we look forward to continued collaboration on international peace and security,” he remarked.

On the economic front, Meyer highlighted key milestones, including the recent shipment of U.S. soybeans to Pakistan and the nation’s role in producing soccer balls for the FIFA Men’s World Cup in 2026.

He also expressed enthusiasm with regard to his upcoming visit to Islamabad to attend, “a major minerals investment forum”, pointing to the significance of strengthening trade and investment ties.

Meyer also acknowledged the vital role played by a strong Pakistani diaspora in the United States. “They are hardworking and invaluable members of American society, serving as a bridge that strengthens our relationship even further,” he noted. He also especially mentioned President Trump offering thanks to Pakistan during his Congressional address on March 5th.

“Together, we can achieve great goals and continue to build on the strong foundation of our partnership,” he concluded.

APP/ift