Pakistan, Czech Republic agree to intensify cooperation in multiple fields

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Pakistan and Czech Republic on Tuesday agreed to further intensify mutually beneficial cooperation in multiple fields including defence, energy, mining, information technology, tourism, and climate change.

The bilateral ties were discussed during the ninth round of Annual Bilateral Consultations between Pakistan and the Czech Republic held here at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Pakistan side was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Muhammad Saleem while the visiting Czech delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jiri Kozak.

The two sides reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Enhanced cooperation in trade and investment was also discussed.

The two sides agreed that the Agreement on Economic Cooperation would create an institutional mechanism for promoting trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the Czech Republic.

They also agreed to promote people-to-people contacts and explore cooperation in the areas of higher education and manpower export.

The tenth session of the Bilateral Consultations will be held in Prague next year.