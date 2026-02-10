Pakistan conveys condolences over floods related losses in Syria

Tuesday, February 10, 2026
ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The Government and people of Pakistan, Tuesday, extended their deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic over the tragic loss of precious lives and material damage caused by the recent flash floods in north-west Syria, particularly in the regions of Idlib and Latakia.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured as a result of this natural disaster. We stand in solidarity with the Government and people of Syria at this moment of grief,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

