Pakistan clinches 2nd position in ‘Huawei ICT Competition 2022’

MUSCAT, Dec 22 (APP): Pakistan has clinched second position in the Huawei Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Competition 2022 held in Muscat, Oman on Thursday.

According to the statistics, 12,000 students from 135 universities attempted the nationwide test in which two teams comprising six students qualified for the Middle East Regional Finals from Pakistan.

Pakistan Team One including Team Lead Faeez and Asad Anwar Arain from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro and Maryam Fareed from Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) under the Team Instructor Faheem Yar Khan Khuhawar secured the second position in the Middle East contest.

While Pakistan Team Two consisting of Team Lead Umar Raza from FAST National University, Eman Yaqoob from LCWU, and Fatima Shafique from MUET, Jamshoro under the Team Instructor Zeeshan Iqbal could not bag any position in the finals.

The instructors, talking to APP, said the students had high spirits as they burnt the midnight oil to prove their mettle in the comity of nations and add one more feather to the national cap.

Expressing gratitude to Huawei Pakistan, Team Lead Muhammad Faeez said he had no idea that he would be given such a massive platform to demonstrate his abilities and further necessary training to polish his skills in the ICT sector.

It is worth mentioning here that the Jordan Team comprising students Hamzah Al-Zubaidi and Aws Al-Rayya from Princess Sumaya University for Technology and Yazan Al Shannik from Yarmouk University won the first prize of $20,000.

Besides Pakistan, Iraq Team One comprising Sadeem Moulood from Ninevah University, Mohammed Shakr from Salahaddin University, and Mohammed Hussein from the University of Anbar got the second position.

The third prize went to the United Arab Emirates Team comprising Eyasu Araya and Smon Ftwi from Higher Colleges of Technology and Meriem Aoudia from the University of Sharjah, the Bahrain Team comprising Dana Kamal, Husain Hasan, and Joud Ebrahim from Bahrain Polytechnic, and the Kazakhstan Team comprising Nikolay Zhilaykov from Almaty University of Power Engineering and Telecommunications, Aida Begaldarova from al-Farabi Kazakh National University, and Algerim Turarbekova from International Information Technology University.

In addition, there were 15 teams of the brightest young tech talents from 11 countries across the Middle East and Central Asia including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iraq, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordon, Lebanon, and Kazakhstan.

The top winners will represent the Middle East and Central Asia in the Huawei Global Finals Competition that will take place in Shanghai, China next year.