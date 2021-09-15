Pakistan, China sign MoU on mutual translation and publication of classic works

BEIJING, Sep 15 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Mutual Translation and Publication of Classic Works has been signed between China Writers Association and Pakistan Academy of Letters to enhance copyright trades as well as literature exchanges under the Framework of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron-brothers. Litterateur and writers occupy a pivotal role in further strengthening Pakistan-China friendship, laying the foundation of Community of Shared Destiny between our two nations,” he told China Economic Net.



“We are working on more MOUs on book translating. We are also establishing links between major Chinese publishers and Pakistani printing houses,” he added.



Addressing opening ceremony of Pakistan Pavilion at Beijing International Book Fair, he said that there is a natural affinity in the literary trends of Pakistan and China.



“Our literature is an apt manifestation of Asian values, a vehicle for highlighting the historical continuity of our civilization and promoting a spiritual and tolerant outlook of our national ethos.”



“My favorite book is’ Jinnah of Pakistan. It’s a biography of our founding father written by Stanley Wolpert. Through the biography of him, one can gain a comprehensive understanding of Jinnah’s wisdom as well as Pakistan’s political foundation. I strongly recommend our Iron brothers and sisters to read it,” he said.



Ambassador Haque shared his personal favorite among the 50 books exhibited at the BIBF. “The Chinese book ‘Three Kingdoms’ is well-received in Pakistan.” He also announced that the launching of the entire collection of Faiz Ahmed Faiz poetry in Chinese, which has been translated by Zhang Shixuan, an eminent Professor of Urdu language and old friend of Pakistan, will start soon.



“It is a matter of immense satisfaction to note that literary ties between our two countries have recently witnessed an upward trajectory,” he said.



“Tong Meng, China Foreign Languages Public Administration told CEN that in fact, long-publishing cycle and communication barriers used to hinder the process of book trading and literature exchanges between Pakistan and China.



Years ago, it would take almost half a year to release a book in Pakistan, mainly due to slow-paced translating process and lack of proper communication channels.



“Now with CPEC entering its second phase, the governments of the two countries are intensifying their efforts to expand bilateral literary exchanges. We believe that in the near future, more cooperation between us and the Pakistani printing houses will start,” Meng added.