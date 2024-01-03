Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar prepares for first patients

BEIJING, Jan 3 (APP): The Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital in the port city of Gwadar is preparing to admit its first patients.

The foundation stone for the hospital was laid in 2020. It’s part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and it’s been called a symbol of the two countries’ deep-rooted friendship.

Zhou Wenwei, Chief Consultant, Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital told CGTN, “China and Pakistan have a long history of friendship, and in the course of the Belt and Road Initiative, China wanted to invest in this hospital in Gwadar to benefit the local people.” Just days before its formal inauguration, I was given exclusive access to the 150-bed facility.

“The Pak-China Friendship Hospital is equipped with modern facilities and advanced medical technology, ensuring that residents of Gwadar and the surrounding areas have access to high-quality healthcare. Essential healthcare services were previously limited in the region.

DR Aftab Head of Indus Hospital Campus, Gwadar said, This hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, the construction is beautiful, and it will serve the purpose for the next twenty-five years. The people of this area have a lot of respect for the Chinese people, and we are also very thankful to them that they have provided us with this health facility.”

China’s commerce ministry funded the project which cost an estimated 30.5 million dollars and covers an area of eight acres. From emergency services to specialized medical care, the hospital can cater to a wide range of health needs, treating both common ailments and complex medical conditions.

It’s also expected to benefit the local economy by creating new employment opportunities and encouraging local businesses that contribute to the overall social economic development of the area.