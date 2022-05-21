Pakistan-China felicitated on 71st anniversary of diplomatic relations

BEIJING, May 21 (APP): Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Saturday congratulated Pakistan and China on the 71st anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

“Congratulations! May 21 is the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. FM Bilawal will visit China from May 21. #Thisisdoublehappiness,” he tweeted on his official account on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s two-day visit to China starting from May 21 will also coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

On May 21, 1951, Pakistan and China established diplomatic ties. Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize new China and the first Islamic country to enter into diplomatic relations with China.