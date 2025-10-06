Tuesday, October 7, 2025
HomeInternational NewsPakistan calls for reform, strategic realignment of UNESCO
International News

Pakistan calls for reform, strategic realignment of UNESCO

3
- Advertisement -
PARIS, Oct 06 (APP):At the ongoing session of the Executive Board of UNESCO, Pakistan called for reform, and strategic realignment of UNESCO to meet the challenges of access to quality education; protection of cultural and historical sites; and disinformation, misinformation, and hate speech.
In his statement, Pakistan’s representative, Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, commended UNESCO’s vital contributions in promoting educational standards, advancing science, and protecting cultural heritage.
He called for re-aligning UNESCO’s focus with its core action on education, science, culture, and communication. He stressed that transparency and protection of core programmes would be essential for UNESCO to achieve its goals and ideals.
Dr. Tauqir Shah also congratulated Dr. Khalid El-Enany from Egypt on his election as Director-General of UNESCO for the term 2025–2029. He noted Dr. El Enany’s remarkable contributions to culture and education and his commitment to UNESCO’s core values. He also thanked the outgoing Director General on her leadership of UNESCO over the last 8 years.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan