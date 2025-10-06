Pakistan calls for reform, strategic realignment of UNESCO

- Advertisement -

PARIS, Oct 06 (APP):At the ongoing session of the Executive Board of UNESCO, Pakistan called for reform, and strategic realignment of UNESCO to meet the challenges of access to quality education; protection of cultural and historical sites; and disinformation, misinformation, and hate speech.

In his statement, Pakistan’s representative, Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, commended UNESCO’s vital contributions in promoting educational standards, advancing science, and protecting cultural heritage.

He called for re-aligning UNESCO’s focus with its core action on education, science, culture, and communication. He stressed that transparency and protection of core programmes would be essential for UNESCO to achieve its goals and ideals.

Dr. Tauqir Shah also congratulated Dr. Khalid El-Enany from Egypt on his election as Director-General of UNESCO for the term 2025–2029. He noted Dr. El Enany’s remarkable contributions to culture and education and his commitment to UNESCO’s core values. He also thanked the outgoing Director General on her leadership of UNESCO over the last 8 years.