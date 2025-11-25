Pakistan calls for int’l attention to rising Islamophobia, heritage desecration in India 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP): Pakistan, Tuesday, noted with deep concern the flag hoisting at the so-called “Ram Temple” constructed on the site of the historic Babri Mosque in Ayodhya.

“Pakistan calls on the international community to take cognizance of the rising Islamophobia, hate speech and hate-motivated attacks in India. The United Nations and relevant international bodies must play a constructive role in safeguarding Islamic heritage and ensuring protection of the religious and cultural rights of all minorities,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Pakistan urged the Government of India to uphold its responsibilities by ensuring the security of all religious communities, including Muslims and by protecting their places of worship in accordance with international human rights obligations.

The Babri Mosque, a centuries-old place of worship, was demolished on 6 December 1992 by the extremist mobs inspired by fascist ideologies.

The subsequent judicial processes in India, which acquitted those responsible and permitted construction of a temple on the demolished mosque’s site spoke volumes about the Indian state’s discriminatory approach towards minorites.

“This reflected a broader pattern of pressure on religious minorities in India and deliberate attempts at eroding Muslim cultural and religious heritage under the influence of majoritarian Hindutva ideology,” it was asserted.

Numerous other historic mosques now faced similar threats of desecration or demolition, while Indian Muslims continued to experience growing social, economic and political marginalization.