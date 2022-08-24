DOHA, (Qatar) Aug 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to its long-standing fraternal ties with Qatar, rooted deep in common history and shared aspirations for socio-economic development.

The prime minister reaffirmed government of Pakistan’s commitment to deepen and diversify multifaceted engagement with Qatar in order to transform the two countries’ close political relations into a robust and comprehensive economic partnership.

The prime minister met with a delegation of Qatar Business Association (QBA), led by QBA’s Chairman, Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani.

During the meeting, key members of the cabinet and senior officials were present. From QBA side, leading Qatari business and corporate executives joined the Chairman, QBA.

Lauding Qatar’s rapid economic growth and development under the visionary leadership of the amir of Qatar, the prime minister appreciated the role played by the QBA in invigorating Qatar’s private sector.

Emphasizing the importance of building diverse economic partnerships, the prime minister highlighted the enormous business and investment opportunities offered by Pakistan’s energy including renewables, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, information technology, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

He also apprised Qatari business leaders of the rigorous structural and policy reforms being undertaken by the government of Pakistan to improve and upgrade the business eco-system in Pakistan.

Commenting on the upward trajectory in Pakistan-Qatar bilateral relations, the prime minister underlined the key role of the private sectors of the two countries to sustain the momentum for availing the opportunities in the business domain. He, in particular, stressed on building business-to-business linkages between the two countries.

Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani recalled his longstanding association with Pakistan and expressed the Association’s desire to further enhance trade relations with Pakistan.

In this regard, he apprised the prime minister that he would send a representative technical level delegation of QBA to Pakistan soon to explore the avenues of cooperation.

He also accepted the prime minister’s invitation to visit Pakistan along with senior members of the association.

