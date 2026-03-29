Pakistan attaches great importance to its brotherly ties with Egypt: DPM/FM Dar 

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Sunday, reaffirmed that Pakistan attached great importance to its longstanding and brotherly relations with Egypt, anchored in shared history, common faith, and a convergence of views on regional and international issues.

The DPM/FM met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr Badr Abdelatty.

Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum generated through recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of the Egyptian Foreign Minister to Pakistan in November 2025, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation across all domains.

The two ministers emphasised the need to enhance bilateral trade and investment. They agreed on the importance of activating bilateral mechanisms, including the Joint Ministerial Commission, and promoting business-to-business linkages.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister appreciated Egypt’s continued support in the health sector, particularly in combating hepatitis C, and welcomed ongoing collaboration in this area.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of defence and security cooperation and agreed to further strengthen collaboration through training exchanges and other institutional mechanisms.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East. They underscored the need for restraint, de-escalation, and the resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and strongly condemned the continued aggression by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza and the West Bank.

He appreciated Egypt’s role in facilitating humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, including support extended to Pakistan’s relief efforts.

Both sides agreed to continue close coordination at multilateral fora, including the United Nations and the OIC.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Pakistan and Egypt to further strengthen their close and brotherly relations and to deepen cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

The visit of the Egyptian foreign minister took place as a follow-up to recent high-level contacts between the two sides, including discussions held in Riyadh on 19 March 2026, and reflected the close coordination between Pakistan and Egypt on evolving regional developments, it was further added.