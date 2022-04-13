ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Pakistan’s Embassy in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday reminded members of the Pakistani community that holding of processions and protests in UAE were illegal.

“Anyone breaking the laws is bound to face serious legal consequences. Therefore, the community members are advised to strictly abide by the local laws,” a press release of the Embassy in Abu Dhabi said.

The information was issued after reports about holding of protests by the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in UAE.