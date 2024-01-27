Pak High Commission hosts IBA delegation

Pak High Commission hosts IBA delegation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner in Singapore Rukhsana Afzaal has hosted a delegation of Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi comprising senior justices from the Lahore and Islamabad High Courts, officials of Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Pakistan Stock Exchange and faculty members of IBA.

The delegation is in Singapore for a training hosted by the Singapore International Center for Mediation, the High Commission posted on X, Saturday.

https://x.com/PakinSingapore/status/1751123833611071795?s=20

“This exchange will open fresh avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Singapore. During the dinner, the guests engaged in a lively conversations and shared their experiences gained from the training,” it was further added.

By Irfan Khan

Journalist with a baggage of 25 years of experience in national, political, judicial, constitutional and international affairs. Extensively covered events, developing news and happenings with pieces of articles and analysis.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services