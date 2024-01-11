Pak envoy briefs Chinese enterprises on trade, investment opportunities in Pakistan

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi has briefed the Chinese groups and enterprises on trade and investment opportunities in agriculture, energy, infrastructure, transportation and logistics sectors in Pakistan.

“Very productive roundtable trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and China in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. Gave detailed briefing to over a dozen Chinese groups, enterprises on opportunities in Pakistan SEZs, STZs, EPZs and beyond,” the ambassador posted on X after attending the Pakistan-China (Sichuan) Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference held in Chengdu, China’s Sichuan province.

Ambassador Hashmi led the Pakistani side and focused on promoting trade and investment opportunities in various sectors.

He said that Pakistan Embassy aimed to provide a platform for Pakistani and Chinese businesses to explore potential collaborations and partnerships. The Ambassador emphasized the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said the significance of this cooperation is to facilitate trade and investment between the two countries by providing a platform for businesses to exchange information and explore potential collaborations.

Ambassador Hashmi said the economic and trade cooperation between the two sides has continued to deepen. At present, 56 Chinese enterprises have set up their units in Gwadar. He invited more Sichuan enterprises to invest in Pakistan and deepen the economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between Sichuan and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Commercial Counselor, Ghulam Qadir introduced Pakistan’s investment opportunities and policies. Representative of 11 Sichuan enterprises from infrastructure, commerce, logistics, chemical industry, new energy and other fields expressed their interest in investing in Pakistan.