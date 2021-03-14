BEIJING, March 14 (APP):A puppet show will be arranged to celebrate 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan here at China Puppet Art Theatre on March 21.

The show, being arranged by embassy of Pakistan, Beijing in collaboration with China Puppet Art Theatre and Rafi Peer Art Theatre, would be held in connection of celebration of Pakistan-China civilizational and cultural heritage through puppets and related art on World Puppetry Day.

Pakistan and China have agreed to hold over 100 events to mark the 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations in a wide range of areas including the political, economic, trade, cultural and military sectors.

People from all walks of life in both countries, especially the young generation will be welcomed to take an active part to enrich the celebrations and make them more broad-based and fruitful.

A senior official informed APP on Sunday that the detailed list of events, once confirmed, will be released as soon as possible and said, of course the commemorative activities will go far beyond the list.

On March 2, Pakistan Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi launched 70 years of celebrations via virtual ceremony simultaneously held in Islamabad and Beijing.

The two countries also released a logo to mark the occasion. This event officially commenced a series of commemorative activities throughout the year. The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 21, 1951.