Pak delegation explores cooperation with Shenzhen Software Industry

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (APP): A high-tech delegation from Pakistan, led by Asad Mohammed from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and Akifullah Khan from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), visited the Shenzhen Software Industry Association for an in-depth discussion and exchange.

“Shenzhen, known as the innovation hub of China, has been at the forefront of technological advancements in fields such as the Internet, Internet of Things (IoT), and big data over the past 40 years,” Chinese media reported on Wednesday.

“The city has pioneered the development and application of cutting-edge technologies and boasts a cluster of globally advanced high-tech companies,” said Zheng Fei, Secretary-General of the Shenzhen Software Industry Association.

He further emphasized, “The association has been committed to promoting industry development and looks forward to expanding cooperation with the Pakistani delegation to explore further collaboration opportunities in the high-tech industries.”

After sharing information of enterprises and products, representatives engaged in in-depth discussions on technology, market, policy, and other matters of mutual interest.

The symposium concluded with a consensus to jointly promote cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani high-tech enterprises in emerging industry segments, including artificial intelligence applications, smart sensors, software services and intelligent robotics.

The collaboration also aims to advance the development and expansion of industry clusters.