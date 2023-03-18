Pak-China ready to advance bilateral cooperation

BEIJING, Mar 18 (APP): China is ready to work with Pakistan to advance friendly cooperation and promote the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and all-round cooperation between the two countries for greater progress, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during his meeting with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan in Beijing.

Noting that the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan has withstood the test of time and the changing international landscape, Qin said China appreciates Pakistan for its strong support on issues concerning China’s core interests.

Foreign Secretary @asadmk17 had an interactive session with representatives of leading Chinese think tanks. The participants offered valuable insights on the enhanced significance of 🇨🇳🇵🇰 friendship in the evolving regional and international scenario. pic.twitter.com/Ze7HGFDcqZ — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 17, 2023

Asad Majeed Khan said Pakistan regards its relations with China as the most important bilateral relationship and firmly pursues the one-China policy.

Pakistan is willing to further deepen cooperation with China in various fields, strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and regional affairs and constantly consolidate the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, he added.

They discussed Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the significance of China-Pakistan strategic ties in the evolving regional & international milieu, Spokesperson, Pakistan’s MFA tweeted after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan held an interactive session with representatives of leading Chinese think tanks.

The participants offered valuable insights on the enhanced significance of China-Pakistan friendship in the evolving regional and international scenario.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque was present on the occasion.