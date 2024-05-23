Pak-China friendship grows ever stronger with each passing year: Ambassador Hashmi

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi has said that the friendship between Pakistan and China had stood the test of time and grown ever stronger with each passing year.

“73 years ago, Pakistan and China established diplomatic relations. Today, we celebrate the enduring bonds of a friendship that has stood the test of time and has grown ever stronger with each passing year,” he said in his message on the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic between the two countries.

He said that from 21st May 1951, Pakistan and China had nurtured a unique and exemplary relationship, characterized by mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual support, and mutual benefit.

“Our strategic partnership remains a driving force for peace, security and development,” he added.

Ambassador Hashmi said that in recent years, the two countries had taken practical economic cooperation to new heights through Belt and Road Initiative and its signature project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan and China are making unremitting efforts to further promote investment and trade cooperation, and advance educational, science and technology and cultural exchanges to benefit our people.

More recently, our space cooperation had gained enhanced momentum, he said, adding “Our friendship has now reached the depths of outer space.”

He said that the successes the two countries had achieved together stand as a testament to the power of our unity.

The spirit of Pak-China friendship was not just confined to our governments; it thrived in the hearts of people of the two countries, he added.

“As we celebrate this auspicious occasion, we look to the future with hope and determination to advance our partnership in new technologies, infrastructure, and sustainable development,” he added.

On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, the ambassador extended his deepest gratitude to the Chinese friends for their unwavering support and friendship.

“Let us continue to strengthen this solid foundation and jointly build a closer Pakistan-China community of shared future in the new era. May the bond between Pakistan and China grow ever stronger,” he added.

