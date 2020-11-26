Pak-China cooperation to be more diversified in days to come: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, Nov 26 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque has lauded the holding of China Overseas Investment Fair and said that it was a very important event which took place in this COVID-19 pandemic year.

“This is my first time to join COIFAIR and I am really delighted to be here. The China Overseas Investment Fair has developed into a very international and important event over the years,” he said in an interview with China Economic Net while attending the fair.

Since next year marks the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, Mr. He Zhenwei, Secretary General of China Overseas Development Association (CODA), invited Pakistan to be a special guest for the 13th China Overseas Investment Fair, he added.

Moin ul Haque also floated idea of diversified cooperation between both countries, especially the cultural one.

Cultural exchanges are of great pith and moment to countries besides political and economic cooperation and exchanges, he noted.

And he hoped that the introduction of Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon to China is just a beginning and that more cultural products from Pakistan will come to China in days to come and vice versa.

“Not only screenings, but also producing movies are in need to be taken into account. Animation movie is a new trend in Pakistan. We would like to promote cooperation in joint ventures of animated movies between Pakistan and China,” he further mentioned.

COIFAIR is an annual international conference jointly launched by China Overseas Development Association and China Development Bank in 2009.

COIFAIR is scheduled to be held in Beijing every year, and has been successfully held for 12 consecutive sessions.

Its main purpose is to build an international platform for Chinese enterprises to exchange information, interact and carry out investment cooperation with other countries around the world.