Pak-China centers jointly organize online int'l conference on global harmony

BEIJING, Dec 24 (APP): China has always aimed to bring nations together through regional integration and harmony for a strong social foundation for a shared global community, said experts in an online international conference on working together towards a community with a shared future.

Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future, Communication University China (CUC), Beijing and Center for Global and Strategic Studies Islamabad jointly organized online activity to analyze international academic networks.

Prof.Hualing Li, Dean of Communication University of China discussed prospects of the international academic network for a community with a shared future, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

He stated that in 2020 the world has witnessed two major events, one of them is the ASEAN agreement, which embodies the agreement of ASEAN countries and another big event of 2020 is Brexit, which has weakened the American influence on Europe.

The concept of a community with a shared future envisions multilateralism in politics, security, development, civilization, environment and solidarity in all kinds of problems faced by the mankind such as the pandemic, terrorist, climate change and drugs, he mentioned.

He further suggested that in the current wake of the pandemic it is important that all countries join hands to form a human bond.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) advocates joint contributions and shared benefits for all its member countries.

Dr. Muhmmad Saleem Mazhar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at University of the Punjab, Lahore, talked about the establishment of the Regional Integration Center in collaboration with CGSS and its contribution towards the regional cooperation and the idea of a community with a shared future.

He further commented that this initiative of sharing resources and ideas will be beneficial for all partners and will create a win-win situation for all those who are working together.

Mentioning the effective role played by China in helping the communities.

Dr.Mazhar highlighted that China’s policy of non-interference and its aim to respect other cultures, norms and civilizations have played an important role in bringing the regional countries together.

China has always promoted that our future is together, and Punjab University, Lahore welcomes this initiative and is ready to have a shared bright future under this concept introduced by China and accepted by Pakistan, he stated.

Prof. Deqiang Ji, Vice Dean of Institute for a Community with Shared Future, Communication University of China, Beijing shed light on how a community with a shared future can defeat common global challenges.

In his comprehensive presentation, he shared some of the major problems being faced by the global community post-COVID-19.

He stated that the global pandemic has caused a divide in global governance and multilateralism, from global to regional to national level, it has also escalated geopolitical conflicts.

He shared that the concept of a community with a shared future has introduced a new concept of globalization that gives an alternative, reflective and hybrid norm in driving globalization.

He emphasized that global challenges require global resistance and to defeat these global challenges we must rebuild the channel for dialogue and trust in collaboration.

The participants vowed to collaborate, cooperate, and work collectively towards making a progressive and prosperous community.

They further highlighted that Research Center for a Community with Shared Future envisions the promotion of a community with a shared future through collaborative efforts to put aside differences and establish harmony and peaceful co-existence.

They further mentioned that they can see a positive change in our region because of the Belt and Road Initiative. It has contributed to portraying a positive image of regional integration.

The conference was moderated by Khalid Taimur Akram, Director of Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future.