Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Pakistani chemical industry representatives have attended a ‘Responsible Chemical Trade and Distribution Conference’ at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The conference was organized by the CRDF Global and the US State Department.

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

At the closing, Pakistan Ambassador in the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to OPCW Suljuk Mustansar Tarar has emphasized link between the international cooperation and role of chemical industry in effective implementation of CWC, Pakistan Embassy in Netherlands posted on X on Wednesday.

https://x.com/PakinNetherland/status/1737487063094583487?s=20

 

By Irfan Khan

Journalist with a baggage of 25 years of experience in national, political, judicial, constitutional and international affairs. Extensively covered events, developing news and happenings with pieces of articles and analysis.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services