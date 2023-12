ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxemburg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Wednesday met NATO Assistant Secretary General (ASG) for Political Affairs and Security Policy Boris Ruge.

They discussed the ongoing engagement tracks and global issues of mutual importance, besides explored avenues for deepening the cooperation, Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on X.

