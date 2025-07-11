Over 1,600 trucks queuing up at Belarusian border to enter EU

- Advertisement -

MINSK, 11 July (BelTA/APP): More than 1,600 trucks are waiting to enter the EU ahead of the weekend, BelTA learned from the State Border Committee of Belarus.

The busiest border crossing is the Latvian border checkpoint Paternieki (Grigorovshchina on the Belarusian side): a total of 645 trucks are queuing up here. Over the week, its personnel have accepted 40% of the normal number of trucks.

Since Monday, the personnel of the Lithuanian border checkpoint Medininkai (Kamenny Log) have been clearing an average of 14% of the normal number of trucks per day. The Lithuanian border checkpoint Salcininkai (Benyakoni) has been handling no more than 32% of the normal number of trucks since the beginning of the week.

There are 130 passenger cars waiting to enter Lithuania and Poland. The busiest border crossing for passenger cars is the Lithuanian border checkpoint Medininkai (Kamenny Log), where 90 passenger cars are queuing up to enter the EU. Ten buses are also waiting to enter the EU in front of the Medininkai checkpoint and another nine buses – near the Polish border checkpoint Terespol (Brest).