Over 10,000 stranded Chinese travelers return safely from Middle East: Guo Jiakun

BEIJING, Mar 10 (APP): Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that thanks to the joint efforts of all relevant parties, over 10,000 Chinese travelers have returned safely and orderly from the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

He made these remarks when asked about latest update on the stranded Chinese travelers in the Middle East during his regular briefing.

Guo said that Chinese embassies and consulates in the region made efforts to facilitate the approval of Chinese flights by local authorities, issued timely safety reminders and flight schedules, and provided extra care and guidance for the stranded travelers.

As the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran spreads to other parts of the Middle East region, some airports have yet to resume full operations. Chinese foreign ministry once again reminds Chinese citizens to refrain from traveling to countries and regions neighboring Iran that are affected by the military conflict.

Chinese embassies in the relevant countries will make every effort to provide necessary assistance to Chinese citizens in need, Guo noted.

APP/asg