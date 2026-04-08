On Pakistan’s request, Donald Trump announces two-week ceasefire with Iran

By Ishtiaq Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): United States President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday announced to suspend the “bombing and attacks” on Iran for two weeks , describing it as a double-sided ceasefire, just a couple of hours after a request from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social.

Earlier on his X timeline, Prime Minister Shehbaz had requested President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks to allow diplomacy to run its course, and also Iran to open Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period as a goodwill gesture.

The diplomatic efforts had intensified as Trump had set an 8pm ET deadline for April 8 and warned of bombing on Iranian infrastructure no agreement reached. Just hours before the deadline, Trump had renewed his threat to Iran, saying “a whole civilisation will die tonight.”

“This will be a double sided ceasefire,” President Trump stated.

He said that the US had already met and exceeded all military objectives and was very far along with a definitive agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran and peace in the Middle East.

“We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the agreement to be finalized and consummated,” the US President said.

Trump described the development as an honour on behalf of the United States of America and the countries of the Middle East, saying the long-term problem was close to resolution.

Request from PM Shehbaz

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East were progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future.

“To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks. Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests the Iranian brothers to open Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture.”

He also urged the warring parties to observe a ceasefire everywhere for two weeks to allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar was also actively engaged with his regional counterparts apprising them of the latest developments in the region and Pakistan’s efforts for dialogue and de-escalation.

Will cease defensive operations if attacks halted: Iran

Following US President Donald Trump agreed to Pakistan’s request for a two-week ceasefire, Iran announced that their armed forces would cease the “defensive operations” if attacks against Iran were halted.

Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in a statement, on behalf of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region.

“On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express gratitude and appreciation for my dear brothers HE Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif and HE Field Marshal Munir for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region,” Araghchi wrote on his X timeline.

“In response to the brotherly request of PM Sharif in his tweet, and considering the request by the U.S. for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran’s 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations.”

Besides, he said that for a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be possible via coordination with Iran’s armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.

PM invites US, Iran delegations to Islamabad on Apr 10 for talks

As the US and Iran agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere on Pakistan’s request, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited the delegations of both the countries to Islamabad for “conclusive agreement” to settle all disputes.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz announced that both the US and Iran had agreed to immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere.

“With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY,” the prime minister wrote.

“I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes,” he added.

The prime minister said that both parties had displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability.

“We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days,” PM Shehbaz added.

Dar’s Talks with Counterparts

On Wednesday night, he held telephonic conversations with the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Morocco on Wednesday night.

Dar spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and discussed the latest developments in the region.

He highlighted Pakistan’s continued resolve to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement, sharing the latest developments in Pakistan’s efforts to foster peace and stability in the region.

Exchanging views with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, he highlighted the latest developments in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement towards advancing peace and stability in the region.

While talking to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, DPM Dar shared the latest developments in Pakistan’s continued efforts to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement in pursuit of peace and stability in the region.

Speaking with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, the deputy prime minister highlighted the current status of Pakistan’s sustained efforts to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement aimed at fostering peace and stability.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan had condemned the missile and drone attacks carried out by Iran against energy facilities in the Eastern Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, mourning the loss of life resulting from these attacks.

“The Government of Pakistan considers these attacks a serious violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a dangerous escalation that undermines regional peace and stability,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Ishtiaq Ahmed, APP’s Foreign Editor, leads coverage of the Prime Minister, President and Foreign Office, bringing over 20 years of journalism experience from local and international publications – Reach out at 03335293238/ ishtiaqrao@gmail.com/ X: ishtiaqrao