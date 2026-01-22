Oman to host 5th West Asian Paralympic Games in February 2026

- Advertisement -

MUSCAT, Jan 22 (TIMESOFOMAN/APP): The Sultanate of Oman will host the 5th West Asian Paralympic Games (Muscat 2026), which will be held in Muscat from 1 to 8 February 2026, with the participation of 600 athletes.

The tournament will be organised under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, in cooperation with Oman Paralympic Committee and the West Asia Para Federation.

Dr. Mansour Sultan Al Touqi – Chairman of Oman Paralympic Committee—who heads the tournament, said, “The Sultanate of Oman’s hosting of this regional sporting event embodies the growing interest in Paralympic sports. It also reflects regional committees’ great confidence in Oman due to the country’s expertise in organising major events and its integrate sports infrastructure.”

Al Touqi pointed out that the tournament was designed to comply with approved international standards in terms of technical aspects related to competitions, systems of arbitration and medical ratings.

He stressed that the tournament will see the participation of 108 national referees and 35 international referees, in addition to a specialised team to manage the results electronically.

Al Touqi affirmed that 11 countries will participate in the tournament—namely the Sultanate of Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, Bahrain, Yemen, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Al Touqi added that the competitions will include 9 main sports: athletics, weightlifting, boccia, table tennis, badminton, cycling, swimming, goalball, and wheelchair basketball.

Medical teams and ambulances will be made available throughout the days of the tournament, in addition to the implementation of medical classification, with the participation of 13 international classifiers for about 100 athletes, he said.

He pointed out that, in the field of anti-doping, coordination has been made with the Oman Anti-Doping Committee, to ensure the safety of the participants and the application of approved systems.

Al Touqi said that coordination is underway with the competent authorities to ensure the highest levels of security and safety during the opening ceremony, the competitions and cycling races.

He explained that the opening ceremony will be held on 3 February 2026 at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher at 8:00 pm.

For his part, Saud Badr Ambusaidi, Chairman of the Public Relations Committee, said, “An integrated plan is in place to organise accommodation and transport matters. The plan includes a meeting of the Executive Office and the General Assembly of the West Asia Para Federation.”

For her part, Ziana Abdullah Al Ya’rubi, Head of the Sports Facilities and Services Committee, said that work is underway to equip the stadiums and sports facilities in accordance with the highest technical standards and in a manner that meets the needs of athletes with disabilities.

Speaking about the venues, Ziana said, “Athletic games, badminton, table tennis and wheelchair basketball competitions will be held at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher. Al Amal Club hall will host goalball competitions. Boccia competitions will be held at Oman Club, while cycling competitions will be held in the tracks belonging to the Civil Aviation Authority.”