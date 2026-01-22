Oman Perfume Show begins in Muscat

- Advertisement -

MUSCAT, Jan 22 (TIMESOFOMAN/APP): The sixth edition of the Oman Perfume Show commenced on Thursday. Organised by Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), the event features more than 200 exhibitors from local, regional, and international markets.

The show reflects the rapid growth of the perfume industry in the Sultanate of Oman and strengthens its position as a premier destination for high-end aromatic products.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of HH Dr. Basma Fakhri Al Said.

The exhibition marked the launch of its new visual identity, a step intended to reinforce its brand as a distinctly Omani event. The updated identity is inspired by the essence of Oman’s deep-rooted aromatic heritage, particularly in the production of frankincense and natural aromatic materials, embodying Oman’s historical status as a cradle of the art of perfumery. The identity celebrates Oman’s historical role in the trade of frankincense, resins, and Al Jabal Al Akhdar roses, as well as the ancient aromatic trade routes that influenced the global world of perfumes.

Fouad Al Balushi, General Manager of Sales at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, emphasised that the launch of the new identity is part of a strategic direction to build an integrated brand for the exhibition following its successes in recent years. He noted that the identity reflects Oman’s cultural and natural competitive advantages and captures the essence of the aromatic plants found throughout the country. He added that this branding will enhance the exhibition’s regional and international presence, solidifying its position on the map of specialised aromatic trade fairs.

He further stated that the show represents a model of the role the OCEC undertakes in creating specialised exhibitions rather than merely hosting them. He pointed out that the centre is working on developing sustainable commercial platforms that allow exhibitors to access new markets, build long-term business relationships, and achieve direct and indirect economic value.

Al Balushi explained that Oman Perfume Show contributes to enriching the local market by attracting international brands, enhancing the competitiveness of national products, and opening new horizons for entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to enter the value chains of the luxury goods sector.

The exhibition features an elite group of the region’s most famous perfume houses, alongside leading international brands and specialised experts, providing a platform that combines traditional experiences with modern innovations in the perfume industry.

The event offers visitors an integrated experience, allowing them to explore exclusive launches and distinguished fragrances. Accompanying activities include musical performances, interactive sessions with perfumers, and coffee corners, creating an atmosphere that blends authenticity with modernity and enhances public engagement.

The organisation of the exhibition comes at a time when the aromatic and luxury goods sector in the Sultanate of Oman is experiencing growing activity, driven by high demand for premium experiences and the expansion of international brands in the local market. This has bolstered the exhibition’s status as a specialised marketing and investment platform.

Furthermore, the exhibition contributes to stimulating business and shopping tourism in Oman by attracting delegations and visitors from regional and international markets. This leads to increased hotel occupancy rates and revitalises activity in the service, restaurant, and hospitality sectors, reflecting positively on the economic returns associated with the event.