Oman: Muscat sees moderate to heavy rainfall; authorities urge caution

MUSCAT, Mar 23 (TIMESOFOMAN/APP): The Muscat Governorate witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall today due to ongoing weather conditions affecting the Sultanate of Oman.

The rainfall led to overflowing valleys and streams across several areas.

Amid continued rain, the National Emergency Management Committee has urged the public to exercise extreme caution, particularly around water channels, sewage systems, and electrical facilities. Residents are also advised to avoid going to sea or engaging in marine activities and to strictly follow safety instructions to prevent accidents.