OIC's Contact Group on Kashmir reaffirms 'unwavering' support to Kashmiri people's 'just' cause

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 06 (APP): The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, which held a virtual meeting in New York Friday, reaffirmed its “unwavering” support to their “just” struggle for the exercise of their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

The meeting, in which permanent representatives of Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Niger and Azerbaijan took part, was organized to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day. The OIC Secretary-General was represented by the Permanent Representative of the OIC Observer Mission to the UN in New York, Ambassador Agshin Mehdiyev.

At the outset, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed the ambassadorial-level from Islamabad, apprising the members about the grave situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), saying that the over 550 days of the New Delhi’s siege had exacerbated the already dire humanitarian conditions for the people.

A statement issued by the Contact Group in New York expressed “deep concern” at the continued violations by India of the fundamental human rights in IIOJ&K.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had brought the Contact Group called on the UN Secretary-General, the UN Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council to urge India to halt the human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, rescind the unilateral and illegal measures taken on and after August 5, 2019, and to implement the Security Council resolutions calling for a plebiscite to enable the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir for effectively articulating the voice of the Islamic ummah in solidarity and support with the Kashmiri people.

He commended the New York Chapter of the Contact Group for its role in drawing attention to the issue at the United Nations.