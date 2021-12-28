OIC expert group mulls over Programme of Action

JEDDAH, Dec 28 (APP): The intergovernmental group of experts at the general secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on Tuesday, considered the draft document of the mid-term review of the OIC-2025 programme of action.

During the meeting, Dr. Ahmad Sengendo, OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, delivered the speech of OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha.

The OIC secretary general stressed that the paramount importance of having a core multi-dimensional development programme, such as the OIC-2025 programme of action, was necessary in light of recent challenges and major crises facing the Muslim world, a press release of the OIC general secretariat said.

The programme was now at a critical point, as it was necessary to conduct an in-depth study of the status of progress in its implementation at national levels in order to highlight the gains made, lessons learned, and challenges encountered in addition to initiatives needed to overcome these challenges.

In his speech, he also pointed out that the report indicated that remarkable progress had been made in implementing the OIC-2025 programme of action in several priority areas, including intra-OIC trade, tourism, investment, agriculture and food security, education, health, good governance, human rights, science, technology and innovation, empowerment of women, information and communication technology and others.

The OIC-2025 programme of action (2016-2025), approved by the 13th Session of the Islamic Summit held in Istanbul, in 2016, came in continuation of the initial ten-year programme of action (2005-2016), launched by the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Islamic Summit Conference held in Makkah in December 2005.