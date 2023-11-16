OIC calls Israeli aggression against Palestinians ‘war crimes’, asks world to step in

JEDDAH, Nov 16 (APP): The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday said the genocide perpetrated by the Israeli forces against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip constituted a war crime under international humanitarian law and called for immediate cessation of the aggression.

“The OIC renews its call on all international actors to assume their responsibility toward an immediate and complete halt to the Israeli aggression,” a statement issued by the OIC headquarters in Jeddah said.

The statement urged the international community to ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors for the safe and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The OIC strongly condemned the incursion into the Al-Shifa medical complex by the Israeli occupation forces and their continued siege of hospitals in Gaza City.

The Israeli move, it said, resulted in cutting off electricity, fuel, and food supplies besides targeting medical crew, displaced persons, sick and injured.

The statement mentioned that premature babies in incubators lost their lives while the medical complex is littered with tens of corpses of martyrs. The residential homes, critical infrastructure, and essential facilities continue to be mercilessly bombed.