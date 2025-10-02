October declared month of educational tourism in Belarus

- Advertisement -

MINSK, Oct 2 (BelTA/APP): October has been declared a month of educational tourism in Belarus, the National Tourism Agency told BelTA.

“With its unique historical and cultural heritage and natural beauty, Belarus is actively promoting diverse forms of tourism. In 2023, educational tourism was officially established as a distinct category of tourism. This goes beyond travel; it is a fascinating journey of intellectual discovery and personal growth. Our focus includes creating immersive learning experiences and organizing specialized educational programs for international students, introducing them to the country and their chosen fields of study through curated academic excursions,” the National Tourism Agency reported.

According to experts, educational tourism is gaining considerable traction nationwide, bolstered by proactive government support and coordination. It demonstrates a high degree of synergy with various other tourism segments, notably historical, industrial, religious tourism, and adventure travel.

The Sports and Tourism Ministry’s popular “monthly tourism” program is now in its second year. Following a highly successful inaugural month of educational tourism in January 2024 (which attracted over 56,000 participants to 381 events), the 2025 edition will feature an even bigger program of seminars, press conferences, roundtables, master classes, and excursions.

To serve both industry professionals and the general public, the National Tourism Agency has launched two dedicated websites: belarustourism.by for the tourism industry, and belarus.travel for visitors. The latter offers a convenient routing tool, empowering every tourist to design a personalized itinerary based on their interests.

The Sightseeing section on belarus.travel features points of interest for all tourism categories, including educational tourism. It also provides detailed information on educational institutions offering specialized training in tourism and hospitality. To further enhance this sector and elevate the quality of guided experiences, the Sports and Tourism Ministry and the National Tourism Agency are implementing an extensive certification program for tour guides and interpreter-guides.

Tourist Information Centers (TICs) are pivotal in developing educational tourism and promoting regional potential. To this end, 44 centers have already been established, with more planned for 2025. These TICs work closely with educational institutions to create featured travel routes, a service that is meeting a growing demand from Belarusian travelers.

In recent years, there has been a significant surge in domestic travel, as more people seek to explore their country’s history, culture, and natural beauty through organized tours and excursions.