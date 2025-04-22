NWC Completes major water supply projects in Diriyah

- Advertisement -

Riyadh,, Apr 22 (SPA/APP): The National Water Company (NWC) has completed two major water supply projects in Diriyah Governorate in Riyadh, at a total cost exceeding SAR140 million and spanning over 26 kilometers. This is part of the company’s continuous efforts to strengthen the infrastructure in the water and environmental services sectors and expand service coverage for its customers.

According to a recent NWC press release, the two projects will improve water supply to Diriyah and several Riyadh districts, including Hittin, Al-Nakheel and Al-Khuzama, as well as supporting the Diriyah Gate project. NWC noted that these projects will add 146,000 cubic meters per day, contributing to improved operational efficiency, increased coverage rates, and enhanced service quality for customers.

The company confirmed that its ongoing implementation of development projects is aligned with ambitious strategic plans that support urban and economic development, achieve water resource sustainability, and increase infrastructure efficiency, in accordance with the highest standards of quality and performance. NWC underscored its commitment to providing reliable services that meet customer needs and achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by promoting sustainability and improving quality of life.