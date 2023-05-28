Nine catering companies providing three meals daily to visiting intending Hujjaj; Sial

Madinah Munawwarah, May 28 (APP): A total of nine catering companies have been hired to provide three meals a day to the visiting pilgrims of the government Hajj Scheme, Chief Food Hajj operations Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Faiz Umer Sial told in an interview with APP here Sunday.

He mentioned that the catering companies were diligently offering high-quality meals, including breakfast, lunch and dinner, to pilgrims accommodated in different hotels.

Faiz Umer Sial said that the catering companies were providing quality food thrice a day including breakfast, lunch and dinner to pilgrims in different hotels. As part of the Ministry’s commitment to providing the safest and healthiest food to pilgrims, a stringent approval process has been implemented, ensuring strict monitoring of food quality, he told.

He said, the food samples undergo meticulous analysis by experts who carefully evaluate the quality of ingredients, such as frying oils, hygiene materials and the safety of cooking equipment. This rigorous evaluation is an integral part of the initial phase of meal provision, ensuring a thorough preparation process, he added.

Designated officials have been deployed in the kitchen to closely monitor the entire process, from storing the meals to transporting the food in refrigerated units for distribution to pilgrims at their residences is under close scrutiny, he said adding, catering companies face fines ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 Saudi Riyals if they fail to comply with the agreed-upon item requirements.