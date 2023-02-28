New York region gets first significant snowfall amid dry winter

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (APP): New York region woke up to the first significant snowfall of the season that left accumulated snow on the streets on Tuesday, snarling traffic and cancellation of flights.

Snow began falling Monday evening and continued through the night, leaving streets and vehicles covered in layers of

the precipitation in New York City.

“We haven’t seen snow this year, but we’re ready for it,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams said in a tweet. He said city workers were “prepared to plough anywhere we accumulate 2 inches” of snow.

Federal forecasters in Buffalo, in Western New York, said the storm had already given the area a 4-inch blanket of

snow in the span of a few hours.

The National Weather Service office that covers Buffalo described it on Twitter as a “burst of heavy snow.”

The National Weather Service warned of “hazardous driving conditions” for parts of New England and upstate New York.

By early Tuesday morning, dozens of flights within, into and out of the U.S. were cancelled at New York airports, according to television reports.

At least 85 flights were canceled at LaGuardia Airport, while another 36 were canceled at John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to online flight tracker FlightAware. At least 26 were halted at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Overall, more than 400 U.S. flights were canceled early Tuesday, with Boston Logan International Airport seeing at least 44 flights called off, according to the flight tracking website.

The forecast prompted Governor Ned Lamont of neighbouring Connecticut to close all state buildings under his office’s control Tuesday. In a statement Monday night, he urged the people of his state to stay off the roads if possible.

