New report indicates 16% increase in Pakistani students studying in US universities

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (APP): The number of students from Pakistan studying in higher American educational institutions has increased substantially, according to a new U.S. report

The annual U.S. ‘Open Doors on International Students Exchange.’ report — released by the State Department, in collaboration with the Institute of International Education (IIE) — said there were 10,164 Pakistani students in 2022-23, compared to 8,772 in the previous year, a 16% increase.

Welcoming the increase in numbers, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, expressed the hope that the existing numbers would be doubled in the next three years as a result of the ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation between the two countries, especially in the educational field, a press release issued by Pakistani embassy said.

He said that the growing presence of Pakistani students — both male and female — in various US institutes not only reflected the close cooperation of the two countries in the education sector but also guaranteed strong bilateral relations in the future.

The focus was on providing Pakistani students with greater opportunities in STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — so that they could benefit from the US expertise and knowledge in these disciplines, Masood Khan said.