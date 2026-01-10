New Chancery building of Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah inaugurated

- Advertisement -

By Syed Mussarat Khalil

JEDDAH, Jan 10 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today inaugurated the new chancery building in a small and graceful ceremony attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, Saudi dignitaries, the Consul General of Pakistan in Jeddah, Syed Mustafa Rabbani, prominent Pakistani citizens, and officials of the Pakistan Consulate, Jeddah.

The Pakistani flag was raised in the premises of the new chancery building, followed by a tree plantation in the Chancery lawn, ribbon cutting, unveiling the plaque, and offering prayers for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

A brief video report highlighting the project’s features was displayed.

In his remarks, the Deputy Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the Consulate General of Pakistan, Jeddah, and the support provided by the authorities of Saudi Arabia for making the project a reality.

He emphasized that the government is committed to facilitating overseas Pakistanis through the provision of effective consular services.

After viewing the building and facilities, the DPM expressed satisfaction with the completion of the project and authorized the transfer of operations and Consular services to the new chancery building at the earliest.

The Western Region of Saudi Arabia is home to approximately 1.8 million Pakistanis, and the new chancery building and its facilities will go a long way in facilitating services for the community.