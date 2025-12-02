Tuesday, December 2, 2025
New all-cargo air route links China’s Jiangsu with Malaysia

NANJING, Dec 2 (Xinhua/APP): A new all-cargo air route linking Nanjing in east China’s Jiangsu Province and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, commenced operations on Sunday, marking an expansion of Nanjing’s global freight network.

Operated by Malaysia’s Raya Airways, a B767-200 freighter carrying over 38 tonnes of goods depart from Nanjing Lukou International Airport for Kuala Lumpur on an over five-hour flight.

Outbound flights primarily transport textiles, electronic components and cross-border e-commerce goods. Inbound flights are set to carry fresh Southeast Asian produce like mud crabs and chilled fish.

Nanjing Lukou International Airport currently operates seven international all-cargo routes, including services to Amsterdam, Mexico City and Seoul.

The new Kuala Lumpur link is expected to strengthen Nanjing’s air cargo connectivity with Southeast Asia, and will provide a more efficient logistics channel for cross-border e-commerce enterprises in Nanjing and its surrounding areas.

