Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China cooperation

BEIJING, Jun 7 (APP): “The year 2024 marks the start of a soaring UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) industry, heralding new frontiers for Pakistan-China cooperation, ” Sun Yang, Vice President of Shenzhen UAV Industry Association said at the Pakistan China Business Forum held in Shenzhen.

In response to agricultural disruptions caused by climate change, Pakistan and China are bolstering cooperation in applying UAVs to mitigate impacts on agricultural sector.

Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor of the Pakistani Embassy in China, has revealed a plan to invite 50 to 60 Chinese technology companies including those in the UAV and AI sectors, to visit Pakistan next month, .

According to Dong, CEO of Baina Zhihang, a UAV startup in Shenzhen, South Asia and South America are the most promising markets for low-altitude economic development and cooperation.

“The vast rice paddies in South Asian countries provide boundless opportunities for UAV usage, from weed control to fertilizer and pesticide distribution,” he said, adding that close people-to-people connections and exchanges also facilitate communication and technical training.

“As an emerging industry, drone-related laws and regulations are often similar among various Asian countries, laying the foundation for international cooperation,” Dong told China Economic Net (CEN).

In China, the “low-altitude economy” represented by UAVs has been termed as a strategic emerging industry and a new growth engine. “Low-altitude” refers to an airspace range below 1000 meters vertically, extending as needed to not more than 3000 meters.

Last year, China’s civilian drone industry registered a year-on-year increase of 32%. It is forecast the market size of China’s low-altitude economy is expected to reach RMB 1.5 trillion by 2025 and RMB 3.5 trillion by 2035.

In Shenzhen, a special economic zone in southern China, consumption-level UAVs take up 70% of the global market, and the figure for industry-level usage is around 50%. Last year, over 400,000 trips were concluded successfully here by the UAV fleet of Meituan alone, which is China’s top retail technology company.

“Efforts are being made within the industry to make safe, stable UAVs with passengers on board,” Sun Yang said. By then, commuting by air would become a reality.

Sun Yang pointed out that, to fully leverage this cutting-edge technology, Pakistan requires the establishment of physical infrastructure, communication and sensing networks, digital operations, as well as regulatory and service mechanism.

“Besides farmlands, more application scenarios can be explored, such as package delivery, mid-air sightseeing, first aid, urban patrol, ” he said.