Narita airport preps easy-to-see help for Tokyo Deaflympics delegates

CHIBA, Japan, Nov 11 (Kyodo/APP): With the Deaflympics set to open in Tokyo on Saturday, Narita airport near the Japanese capital is seeking to ensure accessibility for the deaf and hearing-impaired, counting on easily recognizable “pictogram” signage and written communication.

The airport, serving mainly international flights, will be among the country’s major transport hubs preparing to accept delegates from abroad for the 12-day sporting event, as organizers say over 3,000 athletes from 80 countries and regions are expected to participate.

“We want to thoroughly simulate interactions with arrivals and be ready for them,” one airport staffer said.

At the airport, fillable inquiry sheets are prepared for visitors seeking information about train transfers from the airport, while pictograms indicate the direction of facilities such as banks and elevators.

In the run-up to the games, airport staff received practical training from people with hearing impairments as part of an annual program arranged by the airport operator and other members of a council aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction.

This year’s seminar was held late last month, providing participants an opportunity to learn effective communication tips, such as choosing words rather than sentences in writing and making better use of mouth movements and facial expressions.

Akane Kitayama, who has been handling information and guidance duties at the airport since February, attended the seminar. She recalled once struggling to assist an elderly man with a hearing impairment.

“My awareness changed. I was able to guide passengers wearing hearing aids while clearly showing my expressions (after the seminar),” the 26-year-old said. “I want to keep focusing on being visually clear.”

Her colleague Naoki Kondo, 25, said, “Since many people are visiting from overseas, I want to make full use of smartphone app translation features and carefully provide guidance.”

The Deaflympics from Nov. 15 to 26 will feature 21 sports at venues in Tokyo, as well as Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, and Fukushima Prefecture in the country’s northeast.