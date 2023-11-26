MWL gathers int’l news agencies to express solidarity with Palestinians, combat discourses of hatred & violence

JEDDAH, Nov 26 (APP): The Muslim World League (MWL) gathered the Union of OIC News Agencies, comprising 57 countries, and the most significant international news agencies from Asia, Europe, and the Americas at the International Forum: “The Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence,” which kicked off here on Sunday.

The event was held under the auspices of Secretary-General of the MWL and the Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, and with the participation of General Supervisor of Official Media in the State of Palestine, Minister Ahmed Assaf.

The forum includes the participation of several ministers, Islamic and international media leaders, ambassadors, religious, intellectual, and human rights figures, and leaders of international organizations.

The forum was held within the close partnership between the Union of OIC News Agencies and the MWL Assistant Secretariate for Corporate Communication.

At the beginning of the forum’s opening session, MWL Secretary-General, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, welcomed the attendees.

He pointed out that the forum was held under the auspices of two international organizations: the MWL, represented by its Assistant Secretariate for Corporate Communication, and the Union of OIC News Agencies.

Al-Issa emphasized that the forum theme, “The Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence,” resonates with the concerns of living consciences.

“The global issue discussed in the forum is prevalent in many international issues, and its broad title encapsulates multiple dimensions. With their lengthy debates, these dimensions are of great interest to the MWL and international organizations, both governmental and non-governmental.”

He added that despite recognizing the problem in its dimensions and seeing its consequences firsthand, the world has affirmed that material scientific progress does not necessarily go hand in hand with ethical and moral development, indicating that ethical and moral development is only achieved when the dignity of values accompanies the grandeur of knowledge.

Al-Issa pointed out that despite the international interest in confronting the phenomenon of hatred, this malady, which has become an epidemic, persists due to the gap between abstract legislation and stagnant implementation. It remains insurmountable except through a collective, active and sincere will.

Sheikh Al-Issa warned that this situation has led to a regrettable state of chaos and intellectual decay, resulting in a setback for the civilized world.

He added that a believer in his Lord, regardless of his place, time, religion, or sect, knows that his lineage traces back to Adam and his spouse. In Islam, Allah Almighty says, “O children of Adam,” so everyone is Adam’s children, and children are siblings even if they differ in religion, thought, race, colour, and land.

Al-Issa stated that despite this fact, animosity appeared, followed by hatred, hostility, confrontation, and conflict, pointing out that this conflict happens when the difference, which represents satisfaction and an ideological or intellectual desire related to personal, group, or national conviction, turns into confrontation and clash in a reality that can only be described as mental decay.

He explained that for this reason, Islam transcends by saying, “There shall be no compulsion in the religion,” meaning that no one should be forced to leave a religion they were formed in, nor should they be coerced into another religion, neither by force nor harassment.

Al-Issa emphasized that the media has a significant role in effectively steering our world away from sinking in its perils. It plays a crucial role in countering the alarming escalation of hate speech and incitement towards dangerous matters, foremost of which are discrimination and exclusion, leading to conflict, confrontation, and violence.

“Nothing is more dangerous than allowing the expression of hatred without restraint. This slide forms a dangerous culture where hate prevails nationally and internationally. Therefore, everyone must realize that countering hate speech is among the primary reasons for preserving the peace and security of societies and enhancing friendship between nations and peoples.”

According to Al-Issa, friendship is essential, and people can only coexist peacefully within this context. When we examine history, we find that hatred that gave rise to animosities due to its backwardness and ignorance sparked intense wars. As soon as hatred unveils its ugly face, it brings common evil to a society or a nation, causing hostility.”

He continued, “Nevertheless, some minds in the era of ‘material enlightenment’ and ‘civilizational progress with common concepts’ remain in a state of moral backwardness. The tendency of hatred has entrenched itself in many minds and policies, and in many cases, this hatred has appeared in its ugliest and worst forms, with the phenomenon of double standards.

Sheikh Al-Issa pointed out that what they were witnessing in Gaza, with a criminal assault on innocent children, women, and others, was a stain on the forehead of all humanity.

He stated that this humanitarian catastrophe was etched in the core of every living conscience, and logic of justice and human rights from the overall active and sincere international diversity has rallied to support it.

“In addition to being an Arab and Islamic issue for us, the Palestinian issue has become a just international issue governed by pending international resolutions. These resolutions were violated, causing bloodshed and painful repercussions,” Al-Issa added.

Al-Issa expressed, on behalf of the scholars and thinkers of the Islamic Ummah within the framework of the Muslim World League, deep appreciation for the significant efforts in supporting the Palestinian cause and standing firmly against the crimes in Gaza. This includes the efforts the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led to hold historic summits.

He prayed to Allah to reward the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for their efforts.

Following that, General Supervisor of the Official Media in the State of Palestine, Minister Ahmad Al-Assaf, pointed out that the forum was being held “at this critical time when our people in Palestine, especially in Gaza, are going through this massacre and atrocities.”

He added that if they take the Palestinian issue as a case study for the role of media in combating misinformation and bias, “we find it to be the most accurate and clearest model because it summarizes the battle between right and wrong, truth and falsehood, deception and slander.”

He emphasized that since the beginning of this aggression against the Palestinian people and their land, there has been an attempt to erase the Palestinian narrative.

“The Palestinian narrative suffered from bias and distortion by major media outlets worldwide that did not want to see the truth, seeking to obscure, erase, and eliminate it”, Assaf added.

He explained that when these biased international media outlets look at the Palestinian issue, they turn a blind eye to the crimes, oppression, killing, and destruction taking place on Palestinian land.

He pointed out that the reality of the battle with the Zionist occupation began when they tried to build their state on the basis that Palestine was a land without a people for a people without a land, thus seeking to erase the Palestinian narrative.

Al-Assaf described the reality of the Zionist occupation as an attempt to erase history, present and future.

“They built their narrative on the basis that the elders will die and the young will forget, and indeed, the elders died, but the young have increased their attachment and adherence to this land and this cause.”

He highlighted that the ultimate goal of the media is to spread a culture of tolerance, justice, and love among people, to defuse crises and avoid stirring up discord, hatred, and the fragmentation of societies.

He added that “when some biased media obscures these facts, what do you expect the reaction of the Palestinian people or the Arab and Islamic peoples to be? Can we accept these lies and, the neglect of the truth and denial of the tragic reality and the daily massacres in Gaza and Jerusalem? Certainly not, and undoubtedly, this bias will generate more anti-policies stands.”

On his part, Daud Aweis, the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism in the Federal Republic of Somalia, affirmed that the current events in Palestinian territories have revealed the bias of many international media outlets and their disregard for objectivity and truth.

He emphasized the need for Islamic countries to strengthen their media institutions and build their capacities according to international standards to fill this gap.

Aweis pointed out that the media plays a crucial role in Somalia’s fight against terrorist movements and extremism and in promoting religious moderation.

In turn, the Acting Director-General of the Union of OIC News Agencies, Mohammed Abd Rabbo Al-Yami, affirmed that the media plays a central role, whether negatively or positively, in building cultural concepts, shaping general perceptions among people, and forming public opinion on international events and issues.

He added that this vital role if left without guidance and direction, could be exploited by extremists and advocates of hatred to insult sacred values, stir up conflicts, and create crises. Hence, the importance of our meeting in this forum to discuss the best ways to activate the role of media in combating hate speech and violence and to develop general principles and guidelines in this regard.

Al-Yami noted that the forum coincides with tragic and widespread humanitarian conditions experienced by the Palestinian people in Gaza due to the recent Israeli escalation.

“This necessitates us to consider the responsibility placed on our international media outlets to enhance the role of our institutions in supporting efforts to achieve peace, stability, and the protection of civilians on both sides. It is crucial to ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent state”.

Al-Yami sincerely thanked and appreciated the Muslim World League, led by its Secretary-General Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa, for its keenness to strengthen its relations with international media institutions.

This role reflects the MWL’s recognition of the centrality of media in any sincere and serious effort to bridge gaps between peoples and achieve the principles of coexistence and fraternity among different cultures and religions.

The opening session featured live interventions from several journalists from Palestinian territories, discussing the reality of journalism in the face of Israeli aggression and the challenges journalists face in fulfilling their professional duties.

The session also included a short film presentation on the role of media in shaping public opinion and societal awareness, whether negatively or positively.

Following that, the forum continued with panel discussions, with the first session focusing on “the role of religious institutions and leaderships in combating hate speech and violence on media platforms.” The second panel discussion reviewed “bias and distortion in international media, the Palestinian as a case study.” The third panel discussion addressed “ethical responsibility in international media,” while the fourth panel discussion covered “international religious and media alliances to confront hate speech and extremism.”

On the forum’s sidelines, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Assistant Secretariate for Corporate Communication of the Muslim World League and the Union of OIC News Agencies.

The Director-General of the Union, Mohammed bin Abdulrab Al-Yami, signed on behalf of the Union, and the Assistant Secretary-General for Corporate Communication, Mr. Abdulwahab Al-Shehri, signed on behalf of the Muslim World League.