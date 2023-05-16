Mushaal urges G20 countries to boycott moot, plays role for Kashmir dispute settlement

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Mushaal Hussein Mullick has urged G-20 countries to boycott its upcoming event being hosted by the Fascist Narendra Modi government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), advising that they should utilize their power and influence to settle the decades-long Kashmir dispute.

Mushaal, who is the wife of incarcerated senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, on Monday said that Kashmirs rejected and boycotted such dramas of India so G-20 countries should also boycott the upcoming conference to give a clear message to Modi that they can’t stand with the oppressor, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

She said that occupied Kashmir turned into a graveyard for Muslims due to Modi’s Muslim genocide policies.

Mushaal also said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bloodshed has been revealed to everyone. The mass graves in Occupied Kashmir were identified by Indian historian Angana Chatterjee in 2012, adding that Angana Chatterjee identified 2,700 mass graves in Bandipora, Baramulla and Kotura districts of Occupied Kashmir.

In this regard, according to the report of Kashmir Human Rights Watch, 2943 bodies have been recovered from mass graves in 55 villages of Occupied Kashmir. Among these mass graves in Occupied Kashmir, 80% of the graves have not been identified, she added.

Mushaal also said that Kashmir Human Rights Watch had also traced 2,730 bodies in mass graves in 4 districts. After which, in 2011, the international organization Human Rights Watch demanded a commission of inquiry from the Indian government.

According to Human Rights Watch, instead of responding, the Indian government is running away from investigating the allegations.

In this regard, in July 2008, the European Parliament also passed a resolution on mass graves in Kashmir. The resolution called for India to investigate the mass graves and conduct an impartial investigation.

It should also be kept in mind that according to the report released by the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons, 800 Kashmiris are still missing.