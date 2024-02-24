Munir Akram is listed among 14 influential UN diplomats, officials by a media website

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, is among 14 influential diplomats and officials at the U.N. who are featured in the “Power List” published by a noted news & analysis website, calling the Pakistani envoy a “heavy hitter.”

The website called “International Intrigue” was founded in 2020 by two former Australian diplomats — Helen Zhang and John Fowler — who are now based in the United States. The news outlet regularly publishes articles on international and regional issues.

In introducing Ambassador Akram, the website said he is one of Pakistan’s “influential” diplomats who is currently serving his second term at the U.N. in New York, after an earlier posting from 2002 to 2008. He also served for seven years as a permanent representative to the UN in Geneva.

It also referred to his stints as Pakistan’s ambassador to the EU and Japan, chairman of the Group of 77 (developing countries), plus a term as president of the UN’s key Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), “using the time to press his concept of a new international system for development finance.”

Noting that his first stint as ambassador in New York (2002-08) coincided with Pakistan’s term on the Security Council, the website pointed out that Pakistan is now running unopposed for another term on the 15-member body (2025-26).

“So,” it added, “assuming he’s still in the role, Akram will again represent Pakistan at what is arguably the world’s most important (and dysfunctional) table”.

Ambassador Akram’s introduction concluded with the remark: “He’s a heavy hitter who plays the system well, so you can bet the Council’s permanent members (Britain, China, France, Russia and the U.S.) will know he’s there.”

Apart from the Pakistani envoy, other ambassadors named on the ‘Power List’ are Adonis Ayebare of Uganda, Lana Nusseibeh of UAE and Christian Wenaweser of Liechtenstein– a total of only four from the 193 ambassadors serving at the UN. The rest are senior UN officials, an indication that one has to know the inside workings of the Organization to wield influence in it.

Among the UN officials listed are: Deputy Secretary-GeneralAmina Mohammed, a Nigerian national, Earle Courtenay Rattray, chef de cabinet to the UN secretary-general, and Rosemary DiCarlo, under-secretary-general for political affairs.