Mt. Fuji gets season’s 1st snowcap, 21 days later than usual

KOFU, Japan, Oct 23 (Kyodo/APP): The season’s first snowcap was observed on Japan’s tallest peak, Mt. Fuji, on Thursday, occurring 21 days later than an average but 15 days earlier than last year, a local observatory of the weather agency said.

An official from the Kofu observatory in Yamanashi Prefecture observed a layer of snow on the 3,776-meter-high summit around 6 a.m. The observatory said that the snowfall was caused by the presence of clouds and cold air above the mountain since Wednesday.

The mercury dropped to minus 6.4 C at a spot near the summit around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to an observation system of the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Last year, Japan’s iconic mountain, straddling Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures, got the first snowcap on Nov. 7, the latest date on record since observations started in 1894.

