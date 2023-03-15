MoS Hina meets Ghana FM, Commonwealth Sec General

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday met Foreign Minister of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on the sidelines of Commonwealth Day celebrations in London.

Both the leaders explored ways to deepen Pak-Ghana economic engagement and extend mutual support in areas of common interest.

The state minister said that Ghana was Pakistan’s key African partner.

MoS Hina also met Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland and discussed the ways to strengthen Commonwealth values and take the organisation forward at a time of unprecedented stress in the multilateral system.

On the sidelines of Commonwealth Day celebrations, Hina Rabbani Khar also held a meeting with Parliamentary Secretary Rob Oliphant MP of Canada.

In the meeting, they reviewed Pakistan-Canada cooperation landscape and stressed the need to reduce visa processing time and deepen migration dialogue.