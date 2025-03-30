More than 1,600 reported killed in Myanmar quake, as UN backs rescue efforts: UN

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 29 (APP): Latest news reports indicate that over 1,600 have been killed in Myanmar with thousands injured following two powerful earthquakes on Friday which have left hundreds trapped under rubble, according to the United Nations.

The earthquakes of 7.7 and 6.4 magnitude struck Myanmar in central Myanmar northwest of Sagaing. The UN aid coordination office, OCHA, reported on Saturday that hospitals in the area are overwhelmed with extensive damage to health infrastructure.

The areas affected are: Bago, Magway, Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw, Northeastern Shan and Sagaing.

Internet communications are down in the main city of Mandalay, with land and air routes heavily disrupted.

Health partners are preparing to deploy mobile surgical and medical teams, as well as field hospitals to the affected areas, to deliver life and limb-saving medical interventions to earthquake victims.

News reports indicate that hundreds of people are trapped under rubble in multiple collapsed buildings, including at least 50 construction workers in the Thai capital Bangkok who are so far unaccounted for.

More than 90 people are reportedly trapped in the rubble of one apartment block in Mandalay.

Around 1,69 houses, 670 monasteries, 60 schools and three bridges are reported to be damaged, with concerns for the structural integrity of large-scale dams.

Myanmar has been mired in a brutal civil war since a severe military crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators by military authorities, who overthrew the government in a military coup in February 2021.

The military has requested the international community to provide emergency assistance amid the widespread destruction and loss of life. Meanwhile, opposition forces are reporting that some airstrikes have continued following the quake, including one in the Sagaing region.

The World Health Organization (WHO is looking to move Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) into Myanmar amid reports of insufficient medical supplies, including trauma kits to treat injured people, blood bags for transfusion, anaesthetics, assisted devices, other essential medicines, and tents for health workers.

Marcoluigi Corsi, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Myanmar, issued a statement on Saturday expressing his unwavering solidarity with the Burmese people â€œduring this tragic time.

The UN and its partners are urgently mobilizing to support emergency response efforts and stand ready to assist all affected communities wherever they are, he said.

In an interview with UN News, a media website, from Myanmar largest city, Yangon, Corsi said that around 20 million people have been impacted by the quake.

He stressed that the UN and partner agencies have a significant presence in the disaster-affected areas around Mandalay and the capital Naypyidaw, and crucially, the immediate aid effort can draw stockpiles already in place.

I would say that although the logistical challenges for the first few days continue, at least we will be able to deliver and assist.

The country is grappling with multiple crises, he stressed, with 19.9 million people in need of assistance even before the earthquake. Only five per cent of the 2025 humanitarian response plan has been funded.

He reminded that the Burmese had endured major flooding around seven months ago, and a devastating cyclone in 2023, so we see that the resilience of the people and the resilience of the communities, continue to be eroded.

He said that at this critical time you know the people of Myanmar needs the support of the entire international community – now mmore than ever.

Trevor Clark, the UN Children Fund UNICEF regional chief of emergency operations, warned that the devastating quake has left children facing even greater hardship in an already dire crisis.

Homes and critical infrastructure are damaged, and urgent aid is needed. UNICEF is delivering lifesaving supplies but requires immediate support to scale up its response.

He said UNICEF was sending lifesaving supplies including tents, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, recreational kits and health supplies: We are ready to bring in even more, but we need the support of our partners.

Some $5 million has already been released by the head of OCHA from the Central Emergency Relief Fund and on Saturday UN procurement agency, UNOPS, announced that thanks to donors it was releasing $10 million to aid partners in the emergency response.

APP/ift