More than 100,000 hospitalized in Japan this summer due to heatstroke

ISTANBUL, Oct 2 (APP): More than 100,000 people were hospitalized due to heatstroke in Japan this summer, marking the first time the number has topped the 100,000 mark in the country.

Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday that 100,143 people were sent to hospitals with heatstroke across Japan from May through Sept. 28, according to broadcaster NHK World Japan.

It marked the first time the figure has passed 100,000 since 2015, when the survey period was expanded to include May. This year’s total number also topped the record 97,578 recorded last year.

A total of 116 patients died from heatstroke this year, while 36,448 others developed serious symptoms that required hospitalization.

The elderly aged 65 or older accounted for 57,235 cases, more than half of the total.

Last month, Japan’s Meteorological Agency had said that the country had recorded its hottest summer ever this year.

The agency had said that the nation’s average temperature for June, July, and August was 2.36C higher than the 30-year average through 2020, marking the highest level since records began dating back to 1898.