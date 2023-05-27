Monitoring team assess facilities for intending pilgrims in hotel visits

MADINAH MUNAWWARAH, May 27 (APP): The monitoring team, headed by Joint Secretary Arshad Farid Khan from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, on Saturday conducted thorough inspections of hotels in Madinah to address any concerns and evaluate the quality of facilities provided to residing intending pilgrims.

The monitoring team actively engaged with intending pilgrims, taking the time to listen to their concerns, inquire about

any issues they were facing, and diligently resolve them to ensure their satisfaction.

Imran Saeed, a pilgrim from Lahore, expressed his admiration for the well-executed and convenient arrangements

made for the pilgrimage, ensuring that all pilgrims had a smooth and trouble-free experience. The minister’s

commendable initiative of providing a WhatsApp number to the pilgrims allowed for efficient communication and

greatly enhanced the overall journey.

Flawless arrangements were made for transportation, meals, and accommodation, leaving no room for any issues or concerns.

Another fellow pilgrim recommended lowering the cost of the hajj package to the lowest possible level, he said.

Dr. Hira from Gujranwala expressed her satisfaction with the seamless progress of the pilgrimage. She praised

the Moavineen (helpers) for their swift resolution of any issues that arose.

Awais from Gukranwala also expresses appreciation for hajj arrangements.

In a span of six days, a total of 19,000 pilgrims arrived in Madinah through 71 flights.