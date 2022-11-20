‘Momentous win’ for Pakistan COP27’s accord on Loss and Damage fund: Munir Akram

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 20 (APP): Pakistan’s UN Ambassador, Munir Akram, described as “momentous win” for Pakistan and the developing countries

Sunday’s agreement at COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt to establish Loss and Damage fund to help poor nations being battered by climate disasters.

“A momentous win for Pakistan and the developing countries,” Ambassador Akram said, when asked for comments by APP correspondent.

He called the agreement the “fruits of political clarity, unity, and perseverance.”

In his remarks at COP27’s opening session in Sharm El-Sheikh, Ambassador Munir Akram, as Chairman of G77 and China, highlighted that the group was united in its demand for the establishment of a dedicated finance facility to provide new and additional financial support to developing countries for addressing ‘loss and damage’ associated with the adverse impacts of climate change.